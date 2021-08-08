'It’s Not Rule of Law But Law of Ruler In Tripura': Abhishek Banerjee Over Attack on TMC Members

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reached Agartala on Sunday and protested after the party alleged five of its members were injured after being attacked by BJP in Tripura Saturday evening.

Banerjee sat on a ‘dharna’ inside the police station in Khowai district in Tripura after several of his party members were detained after the attack. He ended the protest in nearly seven hours after the members were released.

Attacking the ruling BJP government in the state, Banerjee said, “It’s not the rule of law but the law of ruler prevailing here in Tripura.” He also warned chief minister Biplab Deb and said, “…Come what may, your days are numbered.”

TMC members were attacked on Saturday while they were on their way to North Tripura. They were attacked with baton and lethal weapons by BJP workers, according to the party members.

After the incident, BJP and TMC had a showdown and staged blockades 500 metres apart on NH8, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

According to party insiders, the TMC will bring the issue of Tripura to the centre stage and will protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue outside Parliament in New Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, CM Biplab Deb tweeted, “A certain group is trying to reap political benefits in Tripura which the people of the state shall thwart. The party which is trying to be active are backward in development compared to Tripura which has set an example before the country. Previously, true beneficiaries were denied help on political considerations which has now changed.”

This is for the first time since the elevation of Banerjee and party’s poll victory that TMC has demonstrated outside Bengal amid the buzz of Mamata Banerjee playing a bigger national role ahead of 2024 General Elections.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here