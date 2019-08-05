Not revolutionary decision but political one: Former Attorney General on Article 370

Reacting on resolution 'revoking' article 370 from J-K, Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee said, I don't think there is anything revolutionary here. It's a political decision even though it is not a wise decision." "Article 35-A was never the part of Constitution. It was inserted by presidential order. Laws of India which didn't apply to J-K will now apply. The Bill first has to be moved and passed in the Parliament," he further added. The government, on Monday, introduced a resolution to remove provisions of Article 370, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Home Minister Amit Shah also introduced a Bill bifurcating the state of Jammu of Kashmir into Union Territory of Ladakh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.