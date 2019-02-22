Will not have regular IPL opening ceremony: BCCI

While briefing the media Committee of Administrators (CoA) for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vinod Rai said, "We'll not have a regular IPL opening ceremony and the amount of the budget for the opening ceremony will be given to families of the victims of this terror attack". When asked about World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Rai said, "June 16 (India vs Pakistan match in World Cup) is very far away. We will take a call on that much later and in consultations with the government".