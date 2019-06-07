'Not a realistic request': Shashi Tharoor on making Sanskrit as India's official language
While speaking to ANI on making Sanskrit as India's official language as said by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) Chairman Nand Kumar Sai, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted on it, saying, "Sanskrit is a wonderful language but it is not easy language and is not currently spoken by most, so it would be a bit of stretch to suddenly turn Sanskrit into an official language, not a realistic request."