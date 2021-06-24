'Not Right for Ram…' Chirag Paswan Hurt by BJP’s ‘Silence’ on LJP Coup, Urges Modi to Intervene

Chirag Paswan, who has suffered an embarrassing defeat from his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras who replaced him as the national president of Lok Jan Shakti (LJP) party last week, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention.

Chirag had described himself as the ‘Hanuman’ of PM Modi during the recent Assembly polls in Bengal. In an Interview to ANI on Wednesday, he said. “Hanuman walked with Lord Ram at every step and in the same way, at every step his party LJP has stood with Narendra Modi Ji on every small and big decision. It is not right if Ram remains silent when Hanuman is being killed.”

He wants the BJP to intervene in the matter and resolve the issue. The silence of the BJP has certainly made me sad. Still, I will say that I have full faith in the PM that by taking the situation under control, he will definitely intervene to sort out this political issue,” Chirag told ANI.

LJP was founded by the late Ram Vilas Paswan but after his death in October last year, the party could not be held together under his son Chirag’s leadership. However, Chirag has announced his ‘Aashirwad Yatra’ from July 5 across Bihar to gather sympathy and public support for him.

Several political analysts believe that Chirag now has to earn his place as the head of LJP. He is also being equated with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had to struggle his way to the top after his father’s death in 2009.

Jagan, who is presently ruling Andhra Pradesh, was left alone by Congress after his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy died in a helicopter crash in 2009 – the same year Jagan joined politics. YSR was the Congress chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh till his death, and was serving his second term. Jagan expected Congress would make him his successor as the CM, however, the party snubbed him and instead went ahead with K Rosaiah.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here