While attending a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, ''I am not raising questions on the operation, but this is the technical age and satellite pictures are possible. Like USA had given solid proof of the Osama operation to the world, we should also do it for our air strike.'' During the press conference, Singh also praised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for returning Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India.