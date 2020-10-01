'Not Rahul, democracy has been pushed down': Twitter applauds Gandhis after leaders roughed up, detained on way to Hathras

Amid the national outrage over the Hathras gangrape and murder incident, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have garnered support from journalists and activists for trying to push for justice in the case.

The two leaders were reportedly arrested on Thursday after they set out on foot to meet the gangrape victim's families in Hathras. Earlier the police had stopped their convoy on the way to visiting Hathras.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted a video showing Rahul allegedly being roughed up as he marched forward on the Yamuna Expressway. Pictures of him falling down in the melee were also shared by the Congress.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that Rahul and Priyanka have been released and are travelling back to Delhi. They are being escorted by the Uttar Pradesh Police, the report added.

Soon after the scuffle on Thursday evening, Priyanka tweeted that an "arrogant" government was "demonstrating power over the dead bodies of innocent girls". "Instead of preventing injustice, it is conducting injustice itself. Our struggle will continue for a safe society and state for women - where they can live freely and move forward," she added in a tweet in Hindi.

While some termed Rahul and Priyanka's response to the situation "commendable", others noted the "impunity" with which the state police had "attacked" the Opposition leaders.

"If they can attack Rahul Gandhi, in front of cameras, we are all sitting ducks," said journalist Suchitra Vijayan, adding, "Using violence against dissent and protest is what the state always does."

This is not about @RahulGandhi This is about the immense power and impunity of the Hindu Rashtra. Using violence against dissent and protest is what the state always does. If they can attack Rahul Gandhi, in front of cameras, we are all sitting ducks. pic.twitter.com/DlXCj8iWJ7 " Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) October 1, 2020

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda said that the state government should behave with "great care and caution" because the Congress leaders, along with others, are "fighting a just cause".

UP government should treat @INCIndia senior leaders @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi and others with great care and caution. They are fighting for a just cause. Protest is a democratic right. They should be released immediately. @myogiadityanath " H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) October 1, 2020

Activist and Congress ideologue Tehseen Poonawalla too slammed the UP cops for "pushing and detaining" the Gandhis for tyring to meet the victim's families.

A leader from the opposition is walking peacefully to #Hathras to meet the family of the victims of the #HathrasCase . The @Uppolice that allowed the #HathrasHorror is now pushing and detaining #RahulGandhi ji & #PriyankaGandhi ji !! pic.twitter.com/vH8IyAH2Nu " Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) October 1, 2020

Responding to the videos, Ashok Swain tweeted that it's not Rahul, but "India's democracy which has been pushed to the ground by Modi and Yogi".

Not Rahul Gandhi, but India's democracy has been pushed to the ground by Modi and Yogi! @bainjal https://t.co/prjGpaK7gH " Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 1, 2020

SC lawyer Karuna Nundy tweeted:

Smashing the opposition by evicting them from their Rajya Sabha votes, criminal cases and now actual assault by the State should tell you where we are today. https://t.co/WhQIE3JzYq " Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) October 1, 2020

.@RahulGandhi and @priyankagandhi doing the right thing at last. People's struggles are fought on the streets, not on Twitter. #HathrasCase " nikhil wagle (@waglenikhil) October 1, 2020

'You aren't an opposition leader until you've taken a few lathis and are taken into preventive custody several times': George Fernandes. #RahulGandhi " Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 1, 2020