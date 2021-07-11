'Not Poll Jumlas': Arvind Kejriwal's 4 Guarantees in Poll-Bound Uttarakhand to Power Up AAP Strategy for Hill State

From Punjab to now Uttarakhand, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s latest poll plank seems to be provision of electricity in poll-bound states where the party hopes to consolidate its footprint.

In Uttarakhand’s capital Dehradun on Sunday, Kejriwal made four big-ticket announcements to woo voters ahead of the 2022 elections — 300 units of free electricity, free power for farmers, waiver of old bills and 24-hour electricity supply.

The Delhi chief minister’s promise came just a day after he asked why the people of Uttarakhand, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in the national capital. AAP has decided to contest the Assembly polls in the state due next year.

“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn’t the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.

Kejriwal recently promised 300 units of free electricity and round-the-clock power supply in poll-bound Punjab if AAP wins the next year’s Assembly election.

Addressing a press briefing, Kejriwal also hit out at the BJP and the Congress, saying leaders of Uttarakhand have left no stone unturned to destroy the state.

“Both parties (BJP and Congress) have made an arrangement from 2,000 to loot the state after the other. The ruling party doesn’t have CM. For the first time in 70 years, a party says its CM is useless,” Kejriwal said.

“Opposition doesn’t have a leader. They are coming to Delhi for the past month to select a leader. Who will think about the development of Uttarakhand residents? Are these parties concerned about the people of Uttarakhand? They do not care. They are only fighting for power,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here