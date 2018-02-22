He is not part of official delegation to PM's visit to India: Canada PMO

Canada PMO has released an official statement clarifying the controversial presence of convicted Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal at Canadian PM dinner. In a statement, Canada PMO stated: "This individual (Khalistani terrorist Jaspal Atwal) should never have been invited to any event on the program, and his invitation has been rescinded. We are in the process of looking into how this occurred. It's important to be clear that he is not part of official delegation to PM's visit to India, nor was he invited by the Prime Minister's Office. As is the case with international trips, individuals sometimes travel on their own to the location of the visit." Jaspal Atwal, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. Jaspal was also invited for a formal dinner with the Canadian Prime Minister, hosted by the Canadian High Commissioner on Thursday. Later, Canadian Minister for Science and Sports Kirsty Duncan said, "This person of course should not have been invited. The invitation has now been rescinded. We are looking into how it happened."