Not only Kashmir but country will burn if BJP annuls Article 370 and Article 35A: Mehbooba Mufti

Speaking about BJP's promise of abrogation of Article 370 and annulling Article 35A in its election manifesto, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said, "BJP has failed in important issues like providing employment, farmers woes so they are looking for issues with which they convince the public to vote for them. Article 370 connects Jammu and Kashmir with India and if you annul it India's capture over Kashmir will become illegal and it becomes an occupational force. Already JandK is sitting on a pile of ammunition which we saw in the Pulwama attack. If this happens then not only Kashmir but the country and the region will burn. So I warn the BJP to stop playing with fire."