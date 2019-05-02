We do not negotiate with any country on terrorism and national security: MEA

Founder of the Pakistan based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, Maulana Masood Azhar has now been blacklisted and declared as a global terrorist as China falls in line blacklisting the terrorist who is responsible for many attacks in India.While addressing a press conference after the announcement, Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said, "We do not negotiate with any country on terrorism and on matters related to the security of the country." He further added, he was blacklisted on basis of evidence which we were shared with the members of 1267 sanctions committee and the process started way back in 2009.