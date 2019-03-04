There should not be mutual contest between Congress and CPI (M) on 6 seats: Sitaram Yechury

While addressing a press conference in the national capital today, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury (CPM) said, "Central committee has decided that there are today six sitting seats which are neither of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor of Trinamool in Lok Sabha, four of Congress and two of CPI(M). We have decided that in these six seats there should not be a mutual contest between Congress and CPI (M)."