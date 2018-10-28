Not much qualitative difference between TV, film: Bob Odenkirk

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) For Bob Odenkirk, the world of small screen is same as the silver screen. The "Better Call Saul" star says there is not much qualitative difference between the content on TV and films.

"Every project is different, and I don't think there is so much qualitative difference between TV and film as there is simply differences in every project from any other," Odenkirk told IANS in an email interview.

"Small films tend to move faster than TV shooting -- they are often budget strapped. TV seems to need a bit more time -- also because in TV the final creative choices are left more for producers in the editing room, and in film the director, on set, is often making final choices and then moving on, faster.

"These are generalisations, though," added the actor, who is gaining popularity with his portrayal of James "Jimmy" Morgan McGill in the "Breaking Bad" spin-off prequel series "Better Call Saul".

The show, which is aired in India on Colors Infinity, follows the story of con-man turned small-time lawyer McGill, six years before the events of "Breaking Bad". It shows his transformation into criminal-for-hire Saul Goodman.

When it comes to film, Odenkirk has been part of "Dr. Dolittle 2", "Girlfriend's Day", "The Post" and "Incredibles 2". The actor has made appearances in shows like "Everybody Loves Raymond", "How I Met Your Mother", "Breaking Bad" and "The Office". He will soon be seen in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women".

