Not a meeting of all opposition parties: Sanjay Raut on Pawar's talks with leaders in Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday informed that NCP chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to hold a meeting with Rashtra Manch leaders today, and added that it is not a 'meeting of all opposition parties'.

Speaking to reporters here today, Raut said, "Sharad Pawar is a big leader. People take his advice, be it politics, education, economy, cooperative sector or something else. As per my information and from whatever conversation I had with Pawar saheb, there is a meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders today with Pawar saheb. Now it is their matter what they shall discuss in the meeting. But, I won't say that this is a meeting of all opposition parties. SP, BSP, YSRCP, TDP and TRS are not participating in this meeting."

Raut's remarks came a day after Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister and NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik announced that Pawar will chair a meeting with opposition party leaders in Delhi on Tuesday.

The NCP leader said Pawar will work towards uniting all the opposition parties in the country from tomorrow.

Party sources had informed that today's meeting shall be attended by leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, NCP, and others.

Several prominent political leaders and eminent persons including Farooq Abdullah, Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Justice AP Singh, Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi and Karan Thapar are among those expected to attend today's meeting, they had said. (ANI)