Not many options for plus-size women in showbiz: Metz

Los Angeles, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Chrissy Metz, who has earned an Emmy nomination for her role of Kate Pearson in "This is Us", says

Metz's character is dealing with weight issues, and also sheds light on she overcomes it.

"Aside from the fact that Dan Fogelman wrote it and it was just such a wonderful pilot when I read it, there also aren't very many options for plus-size women. And it's sad and hopefully, you know, this show and this role will kind of put a different spin on it," Metz said in a statement.

She added: "I know that it takes a minute for art to imitate life. However, I was just grateful for the opportunity. And then when it was something that was this wonderful I was like, oh man, I have to have it. And John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who are incredible directors, directed the pilot. And I was like this is my dream come true. So it was something that I wanted from the moment that I read the side and I read the script for sure."

The show is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD.

--IANS

sug/rb