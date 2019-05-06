Not making 'jumlas' or false promises unlike BJP: Sachin Pilot

While addressing mediapersons, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot spoke about the performance of Congress and also hit at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pilot said, "I think we've performed really well. Our government's performance in last 3 months is viewed at and will be judged. To my mind, we have done extremely well and also we did more than 150 rallies. We have conducted a very positive campaign all over the state. We have set 'NYAY yojna'. 6% of our GDP will be invested in education sector. We are not making 'jumlas' or false promises. But I think, the narrative that the Congress party evolved is a positive one unlike the BJP which is only talking about the cast, religion, mandir- masjid and Hindu-Muslim. We talk about New India, an aspiration India where job creation takes place."