‘Not Justified’: Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Modi on Fuel Price Hike

Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 16 June, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the recent hike in prices of petrol and diesel.

“As it is, people across the board are facing unimaginable hardships, what to say of widespread fear and insecurity. These price increases are saddling our people with an additional burden of this enormous magnitude that is neither justified nor appropriate. It is the duty and responsibility of the government to alleviate suffering, not put the people to still greater hardship,” read part of the letter.

The government is doing nothing short of profiteering off its people when they are down and out, she added.

For the seventh day in a row on 13 June, fuel prices were increased.

The petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 75.16 per litre from Rs 74.57 per litre, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 73.39 a litre from Rs 72.81 per litre. In seven hikes, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3.9 per litre and those of diesel by Rs 4 per litre. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

