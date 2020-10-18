Not Just Weeding Out Hurdles in Agri Sector, Farm Reforms May Also Fulfill Global Requirement for Food

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the fall of powerful economies of the world and a massive rise in unemployment rates. As per research by the University of Sydney, the COVID-19 has cost us $3.8 trillion of the global economy and put 147 million people out of work.

According to Eurofer, major economic activities across the European Union have faced a forced shut down, particularly, the manufacturing and automotive sectors from the second half of March until late April/early May, including steel mills.

In its latest Economic Outlook Report (June 2020), the IMF (International Monetary Fund) has predicted an unprecedented global recession of -4.9%, thus reviewing downwards its April forecast (-3%), with the US economy experiencing a recession of -8% and the euro area of -10.2%.

Even during this crisis, there are certain sectors which not only retained their viability but also registered a considerable growth: Agriculture, Health and Education sector.

As per the estimation of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) till 2050, when the world population will touch the mark of 9.1 billion, a substantial increase of 70% of the present production would be required to fulfill the demand of the then the global population.

Food is a permanent need but the issue is, how would the global requirement for food be fulfilled? India has a huge untapped potential in the agriculture sector and can play an instrumental role in fulfilling the global requirement of food.

The recently introduced bills were required in order to tackle various problems prevalent in the agricultural sector. According to FAO, the loss of food per year is around 40% of overall production. Due to lack of proper storage and poor transportation farmers incur a loss of Rs 93,000 crore per year.

Though the food processing industry has registered exponential growth, unfortunately, the condition of farmers is deteriorating gradually. As per National Crime Records Bureau of India, a total of 2,96,438 farmers’ suicides have been reported since 1995. The key reasons behind these suicides were debt, low produce prices, increased cost of cultivation and crop failure. A majority of the small farmers are still not aware of the schemes and not getting benefits from them. Increasing input costs and low output is causing distress among small farmers and keeping them under a constant financial crunch.

To support the financial condition of the farmers the government had introduced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, but as of now, only 6% farmers are availing it. Agriculture is still a business of loss as sometimes farmers are not able to recover even their input cost and take loans which lead them to a debt trap. Inadequate storage space, inadequate transport facilities, etc. and a cartel of middlemen is the key reason for making agriculture a non-profitable work for the majority of the farmers. Shrinking profits has made cultivation unviable for many farmers. The fear of price rise kept the political parties away from creating a free trade market for farmers.

In order to reduce the plight of farmers, in 2020, the government has taken some serious steps to address the issue of farmer’s plight. The government introduced three crucial bills (now an Act) for farm reforms which are in great discussion due to many reasons.

These Acts are – The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

According to the government, new laws would benefit farmers by empowering them to decide the price of their produce, to explore the better market and to enter into any agreement for their commercial gains. It will also encourage private investments, infrastructural and technological advancement in this sector and increase competitiveness in the market.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Facilitation and Promotion) Act, 2020

Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is a statutory market committee. It is constituted by the state government in respect of trade of certain notified agricultural, horticultural or livestock products, under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act issued by that state government.

