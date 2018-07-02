Not just security related terrorism, but economic terrorism also a concern: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended a meet with the Heads of Mission in Delhi organised by the External Affairs Ministry on Sunday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar were also present during the meet. In his address at the event, VP Naidu said, "Terrorism is an enemy of humanity. It has no religion. But, some people try to take shelter in the name of religion. These offenders are a big threat. These fugitives adopt the loot and scoot policy, leaving a trail of financial devastation," pointing at the current scenario in India. He further added, "It is not only security related terrorism, it is also the economic terrorism which is also on the rise."