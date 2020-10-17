Not Just Odisha Boy, Delhi Girl Also Scored Perfect 720 in NEET 2020. Here's Why She Wasn't Named Topper

The results of the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test, NEET 2020 were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday with Odisha's Soyeb Aftab topping the exam with a perfect 720 score. As per the NTA website, however, Akansha Singh from Delhi also scored a perfect 720.

But Aftab, not Singh, is being considered the topper. But how was Aftab chosen as the topper over Singh? Apparently, because he is older.

According to the NTA, many factors can be used as tie-breakers for when students' score identical marks. These include age of students, the number of incorrect answers, and subject-wise marks. At an initial level, the scores are calculated on the basis of Biology and Chemistry scores. In Aftab's case, since both scored identical marks and top-most marks, Aftab was declared the topper was he was older.

"Soyeb Aftab of Odisha and Akansha Singh of Delhi have both scored perfect 720 score in the NEET examination. However, as Aftab is older, he has been ranked at the top in the national ranking," and NTA official told PTI.

The incident has led to debate on social media with many demanding that both Aftab and Singh be declared joint winners. While Aftab, who created history by becoming the first person from Odisha to top NEET examinations, was widely lauded by all across India, many pointed out that Singh also scored the same marks and was equally worthy of praise.

Why nobody is not wishing Akansha Singh, She has also scored 720/720? #ShoyebAftab #NEET2020result pic.twitter.com/Gpbx3aQPjZ — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) October 16, 2020

Congratulations Akansha Singh NEET 2020 Topper AIR 1 pic.twitter.com/gSSjPu7RGq — Vikash Singh (@rajput_45) October 17, 2020

The problem is: The media is not bound by such rules. In all fairness they should have reported that both have scored equal marks. But see how many reported that Shoaib has scored the first place when Akansha Singh is also at the same spot but was dethroned because she is younger — Soumyadipta (@Soumyadipta) October 17, 2020

Congratulations to Akansha Singh for scoring 720 out of 720 https://t.co/OsJQ8c8a5n — Chittukuruvi (@chittukuruvi4) October 16, 2020

For me, akansha singh is also a topper of #NEET2020RESULTS #NEET. Someone, please tell her story too !! #Neetjihad pic.twitter.com/4EorR6VBcO — Himani Gupta (@0801Himani) October 16, 2020

Congratulations to Soyeb Aftab from Odisha & Akansha Singh from Delhi for scoring a perfect 720/720 in the NEET exams.This is the first time a perfect score has been achieved in NEET. 100 %,that too in the middle of a pandemic.Simply brilliant! May you continue making India proud pic.twitter.com/AMZ6HDc73j — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 17, 2020

Aftab, who was a student at Kota, remained in Rajasthan despite the lockdown which drove back several students. He stayed back in Kota with his mother and continued his coaching classes at Allen Career Institute in Kota.

Aftab’s father, Mohammad Sheikh Abbas, a civil contractor, kept making bridges and roads in and around Rourkela, as Aftab, his younger sister and his mother Sultana lived in Kota for the past two years. Soon after Aftab completed Class 10 from Desouza’s School with over 95% in ICSE, was got admitted to Kota's Allen Institute to prepare for NEET while studying for Class 12 in a local college.