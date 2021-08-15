Not Just India! 5 countries that celebrate August 15th as Independence Day

Independence Day

India is not the only country celebrating its Independence Day on the 15th of August. A total of six countries share this special day as a day of liberation and new beginnings. Here’s the full list.

India: 75th Independence Day

This day in 1947, marked the birth of the largest democracy the world has ever seen. India became independent on August 15, 1947, after an almost 200-year long British rule. Every year the country celebrates with grandeur and enthusiasm. The Red Fort in New Delhi hosts the celebrations with parades and displays. However this year, extra precaution ensures social distance norms due to the pandemic. The event is a witness to several new initiatives such as the opening up of Sainik Schools for girls and the abolishment of single-use plastics.

Other than India, there are 5 other countries that celebrate their independence on August 15:

#1 Bahrain

Bahrain

Just like India, Bahrain also secured independence from British colonial rule on August 15, 1971. However, the country celebrates Independence day on December 16, as it marks the end of Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa’s ascend to the throne. The country has had a long history of colonization by Arabs and Portuguese much before British rule in the 19th century.

#2 Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein, one of the smallest countries became independent from German rule on this day in 1866. August 15 is celebrated as their National Day since 1940, as declared on August 5, 1940. Additionally, the day is closely connected to Prince Franz-Josef II’s birthday which is on August 16. Josef was the reigning Prince of the country from 1938 to 1989.

#3 and 4 North and South Korea

North and South Korea

North and South Korea celebrate National Liberation Day on August 15 to celebrate their victory over Japa. The day marks the end of the decades-long occupancy of Japan. On August 15, 1945, Japan’s colonial rule over Korea came to end as they surrendered in World War II. Additionally, 1948 saw the division of Korea as the Soviets backed North Korea and the US backed the South.

#5 The Democratic Republic of Congo

Congo

The Republic of Congo celebrates its independence from France’s colonial rule this day in 1960. The central African country was under French rule since 1880 and was called ‘French Congo’ until 1903. It was then named ‘Middle Congo’.

This article Not Just India! 5 countries that celebrate August 15th as Independence Day appeared first on BreezyScroll.

Read more on BreezyScroll.