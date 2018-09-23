There should not be intervention of politics and politicians in cricket: PCB Chairman

Pakistan Cricket Board's Chairman Ehsan Mani had strongly said that there should not be intervention of politics and politicians in cricket. He said, "We should not meddle in what politicians say and I strongly believe that there should not be intervention of politics and politicians in cricket." Talking about Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement over the cancellation of the proposed foreign minister-level talks between the two countries, Mani said, "Don't see Imran Khan's statement in isolation. Statement from India came before that, they blamed Imran Khan for the killings in Kashmir and said it's his true face. Imran Khan's statement was a reaction to that."