Not interested to become minister in Yediyurappa cabinet, need funds to develop Vijayapura: BJP leader

Former Union Minister and MLA from Vijayapura, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal talking to reporters on Sunday.

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda R Patil on Sunday has categorically stated that he is not interested in getting inducted into the Karnataka cabinet expansion, instead requires Rs 150 crore for the development of Vijayapura district.

"I have already made it clear that I don't want to be a minister in BS Yediyurappa cabinet. I have already conveyed the same message to the party leaders. My demands are different I need Rs 150 crore for the development of Vijayapura district. And I also want irrigation projects to be taken up which can bring the betterment in the lives of Vijayapura people," Basanagouda told reporters today.

"I am sure they won't offer me any minister post and I'm not at all interested in it. Even I don't want to be the Minister in Yediyurappa cabinet," he added.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda earlier today and discussed state cabinet expansion with the BJP leadership. Besides this, the Karnataka Chief Minister briefed senior BJP leader about the results of the Gram Panchayat election held in the state last month.

"I explained to them in detail the Gram Panchayat result. We also discussed the cabinet expansion in detail. The names will be cleared as early as possible. 100 per cent this is the last meeting. They are going to clear the names as early as possible," said the Karnataka CM.

Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister at the latter's residence in Delhi on Sunday to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's in-charge for Karnataka Arun Singh were also present at the meeting.

Yediyurappa had arrived in the national capital earlier today. He told reporters, "I am going to discuss the political situation in Karnataka. Recently we won gram panchayat elections and local elections in a big way. I am scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

The Chief Minister said he would discuss the candidates for upcoming by-elections in the state. "Within a month, we are going to face by-elections for vacant seats of Lok Sabha and state Assembly. We need to finalise candidates. I will try to meet Nadda Ji as well to discuss all this," he said.

Responding to preparations for the vaccination process for COVID-19, Yediyurappa appeared confident that the coronavirus situation is under control in the state. (ANI)