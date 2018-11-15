We will not initiate sledging but will retaliate, says Kohli

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Any series between India and Australia over the past few years has been full of sledging wars and it seems the tradition will continue this time again when the Virat Kohli-led side visit down under for a long tour this winter.

Addressing reporters before leaving for Australia for the two-month long tour where the two sides will clash in three Twenty20 Internationals, four Tests and three ODIs, Kohli on a question regarding the verbal spat said they will not initiate it but will surely retaliate.

"We were always the ones giving it back. As long as it (sledging) does not start, we will not go out looking for anything but we will reciprocate," Kohli said

"I know from the management point of view, things are explained of what the team needs. As long as it does not start, we are okay with it. In our own minds, we have to be competitive and not let our focus drop," he added.

Kohli also seemed happy with the fitness of his team which is an important part to perform well in Australia.

"I definitely believe our fitness levels are up, which is the most important thing in Australia because pitches can sometimes become very boring there," he added.

The Indian skipper, who has been amongst runs in all the formats of the game in the past few years, also looked satisfied with his team's bowling attack however, indicated that it is time for the batsmen to rise to the occasion.

"We are always feeling good about the fact that we have a good bowling attack but our batsmen have to step up as well. That is something we spoke about after the England tour," expressed Kohli.

"Our focus will be more on how the batsmen bat together. Our bowlers are in the space and after a long time, we will we can pick 20 wickets in a game," the 30-year-old added.

