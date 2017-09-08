'This is not my India': AR. Rahman mourns Gauri Lankesh's death

Renowned music composer A. R. Rahman, on Thursday, expressed his grief over the demise of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh. Speaking to media during the premiere of 'One Heart: The A.R. Rahman Concert Film', the music maestro said he is very sad to hear about Gauri Lankesh's deadth, adding, "This is not my India. I want to see India progressing and kind." A host of Bollywood celebrities, including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter and expressed their grief over Lankesh's death. For the unversed, senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her house at Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. According to reports, three unidentified men from close range shot the 55-year-old outside her home.