Will not gherao Raj Bhavan, urge President's intervention in farmers' movement: BKU leader Tikait

Bhartiya Kishan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo/ANI)

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bhartiya Kishan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday clarified that the BKU will not gherao Raj Bhavan and will submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through the governors in order to demand his intervention in the farmers' movement.

"We will not gherao the Raj Bhavan or show black flags in any way. On the completion of seven months of the farmers' movement, a memorandum will be given to the Governors from all over the country under the United Kisan Morcha on June 26. That memorandum will be in the name of the President and will highlight that seven months of the farmers' movement have been completed and the Government of India is not engaging in discussions so the President should intervene in this matter," Tikait told ANI.

"Following the Covid protocol, a delegation of 5 to 11 farmers will go to the Governor's house and submit a memorandum. If there will be a meeting with the Governor, then the memorandum will be handed over to his assistant," he added.

Tikait also informed that BKU will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Kabir Das on June 24.

"This birth anniversary will be celebrated on the farmer front and in the village. Because Kabir Das Ji was a thinker, he has worked for complete social reform and he was a believer of all religions," said Tikait.

As there is no communication between the farmers and the governments, Tikait said, "Government of India is a hindrance, it does not want to talk with the right mind and wants to talk around. Now it will not be a conditional thing, it will be our condition. The farmer is not so weak in the country that he will talk conditionally and talk secretly. The farmer is the food provider of the country. He will talk with full force."

"If the government wants to talk to the farmers, they will have to leave their ego completely," he added.

Earlier, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said it will stage demonstrations outside Raj Bhawans across the country on June 26 and observe the day as "Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas".

"June 26, 1975 was a black day in India's history as on this day the government had announced the Emergency. The present situation is not far from that. It is like an undeclared emergency. Our agitation against the Centre's three farm laws completes seven months on June 26. We will observe the day as Kheti Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Diwas. We will protest outside Raj Bhawans across the country," said Inderjit Singh, vice president, All India Kisan Sabha, Haryana.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)