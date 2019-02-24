Not easy to score on sluggish wickets: Jasprit Bumrah after Australia beat India in 1st T20I

The Australian cricket team won by three wickets and took 1-0 lead in two-match T20I series on Sunday. Fast bowler of Indian cricket team Jasprit Bumrah became the second Indian player to breach the 50-wicket mark in the T20I format. Ravichandran Ashwin was the first Indian to reach this mark. He achieved the milestone during the 1st T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam when he dismissed Peter Handscomb in the 19th over of Australia's innings. While addressing the post match press conference in Visakhapatnam, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said, "I was just focusing on what my strengths are and what the wicket is because the wicket was little difficult to bat on. It is not easy to score on such sluggish wickets. I was figuring out my options what I should do and I was trying to execute that".