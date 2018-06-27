Should not be concerned about UN report on Kashmir: Gen Bipin Rawat

On the ongoing controversy over United Nations report on Kashmir, Chief of Indian Army General Bipin Rawat on Wednesday said that India should not be concerned about such reports. He said, "I don't think we need to speak on the United Nations report on Jammu and Kashmir. Some of these reports are motivated. It is well-known to people of Kashmir, to the international community. So I don't think we need to be concerned about the UN report. Some of these reports are motivated." Earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Office in its 49-page report called for a probe into alleged human rights violations in Kashmir by both India and Pakistan.