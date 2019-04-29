Not aware of violence in constituency as I woke up late: TMC's Moon Moon Sen

While speaking to mediapersons, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Asansol and former actress Moon Moon Sen when asked by reporters whether she had information about the violence in the Asansol constituency, she said that she was not aware of any violence in her constituency as she woke up late. "I have not met my seniors yet and when we will sit together I will know where and why violence took place. Thoda toh hoga hi har jagah hota hai. Violence is much less now compared to before." She said further. Clashes were reported in Asansol during 4th phase of elections today.