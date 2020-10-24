National Conference's Farooq Abdullah will be the president of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will be the vice president, Jammu and Kashmir leader Sajjad Alone announced on Saturday, 24 October, after a meeting of the members of the alliance was held at Mufti's residence in Srinagar.

"A document will be prepared within a month via which we'll present facts behind the lies that are being propagated. It'll be a tribute to the people of J&K who are being slandered," Lone was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Along with NC President Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar was also present at the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Abdullah said that they are not anti-national, but anti-BJP.

"“It’s not an anti-national jamaat, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of J&K and Ladakh are restored. Attempts of dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It’s not a religious fight.”" - Farooq Abdullah, as quoted by ANIAbout The Gupkar Alliance

Earlier in October, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah had announced the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, with the aim to restore J&K's Constitutional status as it existed before 5 August last year.

The announcement had come after an all-party meeting at Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar, that was attended by Omar Abdullah and Mufti, who was released after over a year in detention earlier this month.

With this, the political parties in Kashmir gave a formal shape to their alliance formed after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir last year.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

Also Read: Mainstream Parties Join Hands for Gupkar; What Next for Kashmir?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You‘Not Anti-National’: Farooq Abdullah To Be Gupkar Alliance Chief . Read more on India by The Quint.