Norwegian PM to visit India, address Raisina Dialogue

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will come on a three-day state visit to Indian from January 7 during the course of which she will deliver the inaugural address at the annual Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral conference on international issues, it was announced on Wednesday.

During the course of her visit, Solberg will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi besides calling on President Ram Nath Kovind, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Solberg will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue," the statement said.

"She will also address the India-Norway Business Summit."

The Raisina Dialogue, to be held from January 8 to 10, is a multilateral conference that addresses the major issues facing the global community and is organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank in collaboration with the External Affairs Ministry.

Stating that India and Norway enjoy close and multifaceted ties, the ministry statement said that economic and technical cooperation are important facets of the bilateral relationship.

"More than 100 Norwegian companies have invested in India in areas such as ship-building, petroleum related services, hydro-power, clean energy and IT services," it stated.

"Several major Indian companies are also present in Norway.

"India and Norway have shared interest in sustainable use of ocean resources for growth of our economies."

According to the statement, Solberg will be accompanied by senior officials from her government and a large business delegation.

Modi and Solberg last held a bilateral meeting at the first ever summit meeting between India and the Nordic countries in Stockholm, Sweden, in April last year.

--IANS

ab/prs