Norwegian PM Erna Solberg receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg received ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in national capital on Tuesday. The Norwegian Prime Minister said, "I am excited to be in India. We hope for good friendship and partnership with India on oceans, sustainable development and also bilateral issues." She will be holding talks with PM Modi on host of issues with an aim to expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership. Solberg arrived on January 06 on her three-day visit to India.