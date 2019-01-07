Norway PM Erna Solberg inaugurates India-Norway Business Summit 2019
The Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg along with Minister of Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu inaugurated India-Norway Business Summit 2019 in New Delhi today. Prime Minister Erna Solberg is on a three-day visit to India. During the event, Norwegian Prime Minister said, "There is a great scope for Norwegian-Indian partnerships in business, trade and investments as India continues to be the fastest growing economy in G20".