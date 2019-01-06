Norway PM Erna Solberg arrives in Delhi for 3-day visit

Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg arrived in Delhi on Sunday. She is on a three-day state visit to India. She will hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on a host of issues with an aim to expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership. Solberg will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue and address India-Norway Business Summit during her visit. She will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Modi. This visit of Prime Minister Solberg will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and discuss ways to further expand the multi-faceted partnership in areas of common interest.