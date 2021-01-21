Northern Railway Recruitment Board 2021: Walk-in-interview on Jan 28, 29 for Senior Resident Posts; Details Here

The Northern Railway Recruitment Board (NRRB) on Thursday released the notification regarding walk-in-interviews for Senior Resident posts. The interviews will be held on two dates - January 28 and January 29. Interested aspirants should visit the official website of Northern Railway Recruitment Board at nr.indianrailways.gov.in to carefully read the complete notification.

Currently, there are a total of 30 posts available. In order to be eligible for any of these posts, the candidate must have a post-graduation degree or a post-graduate diploma in his/her concerned specialty. The degree should be from an institution or college that is recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

Here is the section-wise breakup of the vacancies available:

General Medicine - 12 Posts

General Surgery - 5 Posts

Radiology - 2 Posts

Pathology - 2 Posts

ENT - 2 Posts

OBS & Gynae - 2 Posts

Anaesthesia - 1 Post

Microbiology - 1 Post

Orthopaedics - 1 Post

Paediatrics - 1 Post

Oncology - 1 Post

For candidates seeking a job in the oncology department, they need to mandatorily clear Diplomate of National Board or Doctorate of Medicine in oncology or onco-surgery. If they do not have the same, then they will need to have a degree in Master of Science in Surgery or Diplomate of National Board Surgery with a minimum of one-year professional experience in Oncology.

Those who get shortlisted will be getting a salary based on the Matrix Level -11 revised pay as per 7th CPC at entry level.

Meanwhile, the Northern Railway Recruitment Board has also announced a total of 139 vacancies for supervisory and non-supervisory posts including 16 posts for Assistant Programmers, and 2 vacancies for General Manager, Deputy General Manager. The deadline for all these vacancies is in January itself. The board has advised all aspirants to keep a regular track of the official website