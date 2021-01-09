Northern Railway Central Hospital in Delhi organises COVID-19 vaccination dry run

Dry Run of COVID -19 vaccination takes place at Northern Railway Central Hospital (Photo ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Dry run of COVID -19 vaccination took place at Northern Railway Central Hospital in Delhi on Friday ahead of actual vaccination drive in the country that will start from January 16.

The decision of coronavirus vaccination was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

This dry run was done to test the guidelines laid out by the Government of India (GoI) for COVID -19 vaccination roll out in the health system and assess the operational feasibility of the Co-WIN application in the field environment. This mock drill was a practice session before the start of actual vaccination, according to the official press release by the Northern Railway on Saturday.

All the beneficiaries who were to be vaccinated received a SMS one day before on their registered mobiles. A team of 5 vaccination officers and on supervisor were responsible for vaccination of 25 beneficiaries. A dummy vaccine vial was used in this drill.

Vaccination officer 1 was responsible for verifying the beneficiary and checking their names in the due list at the entry to the waiting area.

Beneficiaries were then directed to the vaccination officer 2 (data entry operator), who cross-checked the photo Id card and entered the data in the Co-WIN app.

Then, beneficiaries were then sent to the vaccination officer 3 (vaccinator) who administered the vaccine and simultaneously the vaccination status was entered in the Co-WIN portal.

They were then sent to the adjacent observation room where the vaccination officer 4 observed them for about 30 minutes for any adverse event following immunisation. Full emergency facility was available on-site for proper management of any adverse event.

Vaccination officer 5 was responsible for crowd management and supportive services.

"This mock drill was monitored at the State and National level Monitors by MoHFW and World Health Organization (WHO) for observing the proper execution by the team, operation of the Co-WIN app and the logistics various levels," release added. (ANI)