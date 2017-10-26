Northeast students organise annual sports meet in New Delhi

New Delhi [India] October 26 (ANI): Manipur's Tangkhul community organised an annual sports meet here.

The event was organised by Tangkhul Katamnao Long Delhi (TKLD), a student student body. The tournament witnessed 16 teams vying for the prestigious title.

During the five-day long event, sports enthusiasts and fans from the region thronged the DDA Sports complex in Vasant Kunj, rooting for their preferred teams.

"Since we are away from home and we don't have any other platforms to be together, Tangkhul Katamnao Long Delhi organized such a function so that everyone can come together and compete with one another in good sports spirit," TKLD president Sorinthan Haorei said.

The tournament also provided a platform to potential soccer players to showcase their talent.

"We didn't know that so many people are here in Delhi who can play and have such talent. Now, that we are playing as teams and introducing our own talents, I think that this kind of events should be incorporated more often," said Pamchui from the audience.

Meanwhile, Naga Students' Union also organised a sports meet in Kandivali.

Altogether, seven teams participated in the event.

"Mumbai has always been providing such a good platform for all of us. I think the level of facilities we are getting in Mumbai, if we channelize it properly then future sports stars will emerge from Mumbai itself," Dijang Kamson, a local attending the event said. (ANI)