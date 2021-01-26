Northeast India celebrates 72nd Republic Day

Imphal (Manipur)/Agartala (Tripura)/Kohima (Nagaland), Jan 26 (ANI): Along with the rest of the country, the northeast region celebrated the 72nd Republic day. Northeast tableau was displayed in India’s capital New Delhi during the annual parade. In Manipur, Governor Dr. Najma Heptulla graced the 72nd Republic Day celebrations as chief guest and unfurled the national flag and also took the salute of the march past at the historic Kangla in Imphal. In Assam, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara. In Nagaland, the 72nd Republic Day was celebrated at the DDSC ground in Dimapur. 5 contingents took part in the parade. Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) speaker, Sharingain Longkumer graced the event. Meanwhile in Tripura, Governor Ramesh Bais unfurled the national flag at the Assam Rifles parade ground. Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb, CS Manoj Kumar, MP Pratim Bhowmik, and other dignitaries were also present. In Mizoram Governor, PS Sreedharan Pillai unfurled the national flag at Aizawl Lammual.