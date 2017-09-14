'Northeast Calling' fest brought to light the untapped business potential of the region

The majesty of the India Gate was at its best as it was reverberated with the sounds and hymns of the Northeast region. A large number of people from all walks to life flocked the premises of the iconic monument to experience the enchanting and the unexplored paradise- The Northeast India. The event titled 'Northeast Calling' was organized by the Ministry of DoNER to bring art, music, dance, culture, handloom and the business opportunities of the northeast region to the forefront.