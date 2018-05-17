North Korea pledges not to create security concerns for India

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs General V.K. Singh (retired) became the first Indian minister to visit North Korea in 20 years as the latter pledged not to ever create concerns for India's security. As per an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Singh arrived in Pyongyang on Wednesday for a two-day visit to hold bilateral talks on the entire gamut of bilateral relations with his North Korean counterpart and various other high-level officials. The MoS highlighted the threat posed to India from nuclear proliferation. North Korea also provided an overview of some of the recent development work in the Korean peninsula..