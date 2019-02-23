North Korea condemns Kashmir suicide attack

Seoul, Feb 23 (IANS) North Korea on Saturday condemned the Kashmir suicide attack that claimed 40 CRPF troopers' lives, saying it firmly opposes all forms of terrorism.

"We express our grave concern over the tragic incident whereby more than 40 lost their lives as a result of the terrorist attack that occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14," a spokesperson of the North's Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"It is the consistent principled stand of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to oppose terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the ministry's spokesman said.

The condemnation by the reclusive regime followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Seoul where he extended India's strong support to the ongoing dialogue between two Koreas and between the US and North Korea.

Pyongyang's leader Kim Jong-un is scheduled to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump on February 27-28 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

--IANS

soni/pcj