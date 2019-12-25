North Indian cities shiver badly due to cold waves

With the temperature going down steadily, a thick layer of fog canopied several cities of North India on December 25. Temperature in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur is expected to go low in the coming days. Locals are facing various problems in doing their daily activities. Meanwhile, people are setting up bonfires to get relief and keep themselves warm in the chilly winters in Punjab's Amritsar. In the coming days, the temperature is expected to go further down in the cities of northern India.