North India shivers as cold wave continues unabated

The continued drop in temperature and severe cold waves has brought life in North India, to a screeching halt. People have flocked to night shelters in the national capital to get relief from the cold wave. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highs and lows of temperature was recorded at 7 degree Celsius and 20 degree Celsius, respectively, with moderate fog. People are resorting to bonfires to battle the cold wave across North India.