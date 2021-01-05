North India Rains: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Intensity Showers Over Delhi, Rewari, Jind, Sonipat & Others Today

New Delhi, January 5: IMD predicted that thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Rewari, Kosali, Bhiwarim Mahendargarh, Charkhidadri, Mattanhai, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Meham, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat over the next two hours.

Parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi started receiving rain from the early hours of Saturday as North India continued to battle bone-chilling temperatures. The best part was that Delhi residents breathed easy on Tuesday as the air pollution level in the city reduced significantly owing to showers under the influence of a strong western disturbance. Delhi Winters: Cold Wave Conditions to Persist in National Capital Till Thursday, Respite From Winter Chill Likely From January 1, 2021.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over several areas of North India:

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, Rewari, Kosali, Bhiwarim Mahendargarh, Charkhidadri, Mattanhai, Farukhnagar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Meham, Gohana, Jind, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Panipat during next 2 hours: IMD pic.twitter.com/TSZWbavzq0 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

There was an intense cold wave in Delhi on December 30, 31 and January 1 with the minimum temperature dropping to only 1.1°C on January 1.