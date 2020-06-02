North India Rain Alert: Rainfall, Thunderstorm and Strong Winds to Grip Parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Today, Says IMD

New Delhi, June 2: Several parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will have to brace for heavy rainfall on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin. According to the weather agency, rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds will lash areas including Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat in Haryana and Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Aligarh, Mathura, Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh over the next two hours. Areas in the national capital too will witness light to moderate rains during this time. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Season Likely to Be Normal, Says IMD.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga: Heavy Rains Likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar on June 3, Red Alert Warning Issued

"Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of 20-40 kmph speed would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat in Haryana and Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut in UP and many places of Delhi during the next two hours", the IMD said. Parts of North India have been witnessing heavy rains since the last week, bringing much-needed respite to the people reeling under intense heat.

Here's the tweet:

Also Read | Mumbai Rains Funny Memes and Jokes Trends on Twitter: First Spell of Pre-Monsoon Reminds Netizens of Marine Drive During the Lockdown

Thunderstorm with rain and gusty winds of 20-40 kmph speed would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Sonipat, Panipat in Haryana and Shamli, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Modinagar, Meerut in UP and many places of Delhi during the next two hours: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/D3AWhmhNJ5 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020





On Monday, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala as predicted by the IMD, Parts of the southern state witnessed heavy rains marking the beginning of the four-month long rainfall season in the country. "Southwest Monsoon has set in over Kerala today, coinciding with its normal date," the IMD stated. It must be noted that the advance of the southwest monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. It is an important indicator which shows the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season.