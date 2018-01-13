North India celebrates Lohri with fervour and gaiety

On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, states of North India celebrated Lohri festival today. The festival is celebrated every year with traditional fervour and gaiety. Functions were organised at several places to mark the day. Lohri, primarily celebrated in the Punjab region, marks the end of the winter season. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebration and a puja parikrama (prayers) around the bonfire is performed followed by the distribution of prasad. During the day, kites of different colours, sizes and shapes with 'Happy Lohri' and 'Happy New Year - 2018' messages were seen in the sky. Kite-flying competitions were organised across Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. People distributed jaggery, peanuts and popcorns - the three edibles associated with Lohri.