Brasília, Oct 15 (IANS) Singer Normani Kordei took a tumble while performing onstage with her Fifth Harmony bandmates.

Kordei, who was wearing high-heeled boots, and the others were performing the song "Made you mad" when she suddenly lost her footing, turned half way and landed in a half-split, flipping her long hair back, reports eonline.com.

According to reports, the incident took place in Brazil. A fan captured video of the incident.

--IANS

nn/mr