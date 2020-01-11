'There was normalcy in Srinagar, the way it was before August 05', says Philippines envoy on his 2-day visit in JandK

Philippines ambassador to India, Ramon S. Bagatsing Jr, who was part of the delegation that went to the valley on the two-day visit, said that the visit was informative and eye -opener and there was normalcy in Srinagar the way it was before August 05."It was very informative trip and eye opener for me. People were on the streets and shops were open. It appears that there was normalcy, the way Srinagar was before August 5," Bagatsing told ANI. The government had in August repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.