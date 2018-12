After registering a massive win, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) bagged 88 seats, followed by Congress party (19) and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM-7). IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said, "A non-Congress and non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) force is emerging from Telangana. We are very keen on a federal front; strong regional voices need to be heard."