Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar

A Delhi court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against the decorated Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and nine others with regards to the murder of 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana.

According to The Indian Express, Delhi Police has also announced a reward for his arrest.

The police had moved an application before the court to issue the NBW against Kumar and they approved of their application. “We also sent a letter to the Delhi government, informing that their official, Sushil Kumar, and his associate, Ajay Kumar, who is a physical education teacher, have been named by the victims. Departmental action should be taken against him,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

“After registering an FIR, we served notice to him, but he switched off his phone and has been untraceable since. We also conducted raids at his friends’ residences and now have decided to announce a reward for information leading to his arrest and a file has been placed before senior officers,” police sources reportedly said.

Additional DCP (North-West district) Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu had said, “We have recorded statements of all the victims and they all named Sushil Kumar. We are conducting raids to nab him.”

The victims in their statements have also alleged that Kumar and his associates abducted Sagar from his house in Model Town to teach him a lesson for bad mouthing him in front of other wrestlers, police said.

